Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals

Sharjah, September 22, 2020

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their second match of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Ambati Rayudu, who starred in CSK's win against the Mumbai Indians last week, has been rested and Ruturaj Gaekwad has taken his place.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni said that besides Rayudu there was no other change in the XI.

RR captain Steve Smith said that the foreigners in the XI were Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, and David Miller, besides himself.

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (Captain), Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson (wicket-keepers), Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

IANS