Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl in IPL opener

Abu Dhabi, September 19, 2020

Last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and chose to bowl against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here today.

The match is a repeat of the 2019 final which MI won to clinch their fourth title.

CSK captain MS Dhoni said that he has picked Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi and Sam Curran as their four overseas players allowed in the playing XI while MI captain Rohit Sharma named Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson and Trent Boult as his foreign players in the XI.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi

IANS