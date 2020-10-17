Captain Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa take Rajasthan Royals to 177/6 vs RCB

Dubai, October 17, 2020

Captain Steve Smith scored 57 off 36 balls to help Rajasthan Royals reach a competitive 177 for six wickets in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Saturday.

Smith hit six fours and a six and added 58 runs with Jos Buttler for the fourth wicket.

Robin Uthappa opened the innings as Rajasthan Royals decided to push Buttler down to No. 5 to strengthen their lower middle-order. Karnataka's Uthappa hammered 41 off 22 balls to provide a flying start to Royals after Smith had won the toss and elected to bat.

"We needed to get the team off to a good start," said Uthappa at the end of the Royals' innings.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 177/6 wkts in 20 overs (S Smith 57, R Uthappa 41, J Buttler 24, C Morris 3/26) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IANS