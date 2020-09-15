BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup after series of withdrawals

New Delhi, September 15, 2020

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) today announced that it had decided to postpone the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Denmark after several of the participating teams withdraw from the event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF), in full consultation and agreement with local host Badminton Denmark, has made the tough decision to postpone the Total BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark," a press release from the governing body of the sport said.

"The decision comes following the withdrawal of a number of participating teams from the Total BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals and the European leg of the adjusted HSBC BWF World Tour," it said.

The release said that BWF, in collaboration with Badminton Denmark, had for many months been preparing for a safe return to international badminton. This includes going to extreme lengths to preserve the health and safety of all participants such as implementing a bubble system to create a safe badminton ecosystem.

"However, in view of the recent COVID-19 related developments around the world, a number of teams and individual players have elected not to travel to Denmark for tournaments in Aarhus and Odense; a choice the BWF has to respect and acknowledge.

"These are exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in and while a return to international badminton remains a priority for the BWF, the health and safety of the entire badminton community is of utmost importance," it said.

"Therefore, after lengthy discussions with key stakeholders, commercial partners and participating Member Associations, it has been realised that we are not in a position to deliver the level of competition reasonably expected by fans and all stakeholders, and as a result have decided that we will not stage this year’s Total BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals on the dates 3-11 October 2020.

"BWF is looking into possible alternative dates to reschedule the World Men’s and Women’s Team Championships, but on dates not before into 2021.

"Meanwhile, the Danisa Denmark Open 2020 in Odense, a HSBC BWF World Tour Event, will proceed as originally planned in the BWF Tournament Calendar (13-18 October). The event will also be used as an opportunity to implement relevant COVID-19 Safety Protocols and Operating Procedures for the planned restart of international badminton tournaments," it said.

The second tournament scheduled for Odense – the Victor Denmark Masters 2020 – slated for 20-25 October has been cancelled as it is no longer feasible to conduct this additional event.

"A study into the continued feasibility of the planned Asian leg of the adjusted HSBC BWF World Tour (three HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments hosted in an Asian location) is being conducted and BWF will make further announcements as soon as details are clarified," the release added.

NNN