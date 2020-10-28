Bumrah, Yadav shine in MI's 5-wkt win over RCB

Abu Dhabi, October 28, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah's excellent bowling effort (3/14) followed by Suryakumar Yadav's heroics with the bat (75 not out) guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

The win took MI's points tally to 16 from 12 games and they continue to sit atop the table while RCB remain static at the second place with 14 points. Both have played 12 matches each, and two more games are left for each team.

Opting to field first, MI restricted their opponents to 164/6 wickets in 20 overs, thanks to Bumrah's stunning effort with the ball. In return, MI endured a few hiccups but Suryakumar drove his team home with five balls and as many wickets to spare. MI finished at 166 for five wickets in 19.1 overs.

Chasing the target, MI lost in-form openers Quinton de Kock (18) and Ishan Kishan (25) within the first eight overs. While Mohammad Siraj (2/28) dismissed de Kock, Yuzvendra Chahal (2/37) dismissed the latter.

Suryakumar on the other hand, kept the scorers busy. Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya chipped in with five, 17 and 10 runs, respectively, before getting dismissed.

However, despite wickets tumbling at the other end, Suryakumar's patience in the middle finally paid. The Mumbai batter notched up his half-century off 29 balls.

He further went on to steer his side home when he smashed Siraj for a boundary over extra cover in the first delivery of last over as MI registered their eight win of the season.

Suryakumar's unbeaten knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

For RCB, Siraj and Chahal bagged a couple of wickets each.