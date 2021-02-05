Bumrah scalps 1st Test wicket in India as England reach 67/2 at lunch

Chennai, February 5, 2021

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday scalped his first Test wicket on the Indian soil when he got the wicket of Dominic Sibley as England reached 67/2 at Lunch on Day One of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Lawrence, who came in to bat after opener Rory Burns' dismissal, went back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers as he got out lbw against Bumrah. Before the ongoing first Test, Bumrah, 27, had played 17 Tests, all overseas, in which he had picked 79 wickets.

Earlier, winning the toss and electing to bat, Burns and Sibley provided England with a solid start as they brilliantly tackled the two Indian pacers -- Ishant Sharma and Bumrah.

The duo batted cautiously at the start but once they got settled, they collected runs at a decent rate and put pressure on the Indian bowlers. They stitched a 63-run stand and frustrated the Indian bowlers before Burns gifted away his wicket, attempting a reverse sweep against Ravichandran Ashwin and eventually got caught by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Burns scored 33 runs, with the help of two fours, in the 60 deliveries he faced during the course of his innings.

England skipper Joe Root -- playing his 100 Test -- came after Lawrence's dismissal and survived some nervy moments, including a close run-out call. However, he made sure the visitors didn't lose any more wickets going into the break.

At lunch, Sibley and Root were unbeaten on 26 and 4, respectively.

India have gone in with three spinners in Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar and two pacers -- Bumrah and Ishant.

Brief scores: England 67/2 at Lunch (Rory Burns 33, Dominic Sibley 26*; Jasprit Bumrah 1/17)

IANS