Bumrah, Boult wreak havoc as DC crawl to 110/9

Dubai, October 31, 2020

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult wreaked havoc to restrict Delhi Capitals (DC) to 110/9 wickets against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Saturday.

DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw both fell to Trent Boult in the first three overs after which captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant held on until the 11th over.

Iyer was eventually stumped off Rahul Chahar in the 11th over after which Bumrah ran through the DC batting order.

Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Harshal Patel all fell to him and DC were left at 87/7 wickets at the end of the 16th over. Kagiso Rabada led the effort from the lower middle order and took them past the 100-run mark.

Brief scores: DC 110/9 wkts in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 25, Rishabh Pant 21; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17)

IANS