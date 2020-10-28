Bumrah bags 3 wkts as MI restrict RCB to 164/6

Abu Dhabi, October 28, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah led the way with three wickets as Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 164/6 wickets though they had looked set for a bigger total before the start of the 'death' overs on Wednesday.

Bumrah took three for 14 runs as RCB went from 131/3 to 139/6 between the 16th and 18th overs.

RCB were put in to bat first after MI won the toss and were off to a strong start with openers Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe putting up a partnership of 71 runs in 47 balls. Padikkal then struck up useful partnerships with RCB captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but the team went into a tailspin after the latter's dismissal.

de Villiers looked like he is on his way to a big score before MI's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard dismissed him in the 16th over. Bumrah was then brought back for the 17th and the over ended up being a double-wicket maiden as he got Shivam Dube and the big wicket of Padikkal in the over.

Boult then dismissed Chris Morris in the 18th over after which Gurkeerat Mann Singh and Washington Sundar took RCB beyond the 160-run mark.

Brief scores: RCB: 164/6 wkts in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 74, Josh Philippe 33; Jasprit Bumrah 3/14)