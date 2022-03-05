Yakshika, Vidhi in medal rounds at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

New Delhi, March 5, 2022

Yakshika and Vidhi gave power-packed performances to move into the junior girls’ semi-finals with identical 5-0 victories at the Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Having assured themselves of at least bronze medals, Yakshika and Vidhi will now take on Kazakhstan’s Shakhnaz Tairzhan and Hangoma Isoeva of Tajikistan, respectively, in their semi-finals on Tuesday.

Yakshika outperformed Nepal’s Swostika Tiruwa in the 52kg quarter-finals, while Vidhi blanked Uzbekistan’s Odinakhon Ismoilova in the 57kg category.

Yakshika exhibited an excellent attacking display and her heavy persistent punches sent the boxer from Nepal stumbling on many occasions. She dominated the proceedings throughout the bout that ended in a one-sided affair.

Vidhi further extended India’s winning momentum on the third day of the continental tournament when she pulled off an equally dominant win in the quarter-finals.

However, it was curtains for Tamanna, who gave her all during an intense junior girls 66kg Last-8 contest against Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Zhangabayeva but ended up with a loss by a split 4-1 decision.

In the youth men’s match, played on Thursday night, the last edition’s silver medallist Vanshaj made his way into the 63.5kg quarter-finals with an easy win by unanimous decision against the local boy Abdallah Almharat.

