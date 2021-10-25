World medalists Manju Rani, Jamuna Boro storm into semis of Women’s National Boxing Championships

Hisar, October 25, 2021

Manju Rani, silver medal winner at the World Championships, scored a decisive 5-0 win over Punjab’s Minakshai to enter the 48kg semi-finals in the 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships here on Monday.

The 21-year-old Manju, who is representing RSCB, outpunched her opponent from Punjab completely, reducing the bout to a virtual no-contest.

In another 48kg category quarter-final, Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani, blanked Himachal Pradesh's Jyotika Bisht by a similar margin.

Assam’s Jamuna Boro entered the last-4 stage in the 54kg category with a dominating 5-0 win over Gayatri Kasnyal of Uttarakhand. The 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Jamuna was too quick for Gayatri, who often found herself on the wrong foot while attempting to evade Jamuna’s jabs.

In the 52kg category, the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medalist Telangana’s Nikhat Zareen put up an impressive show against Assam’s Manju Basumatary and made her way into the semi-finals with a comfortable 5-0 victory.

In the 54 kg category RSPB’s Shiksha outperformed the reigning youth world champion Babyrojisana Naorem of Manipur 5-0 to progress into the semi-finals.

In the 50kg category, Punjab’s Komal continued her fine showing and entered the semi-finals after beating Maharashtra's Anjali Gupta 5-0.

The gold and silver medalists will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp. The remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place right after the nationals.

