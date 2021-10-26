Winning start by Rohit, Akash at the AIBA World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, October 26, 2021

Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan gave the Indian campaign a flying start as they chalked out commanding victories on the opening day of the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Rohit defeated Olympian Jean Caicedo 5-0 comprehensively in the 57kg. The 20-year-old Indian made good use of his height and hit timely heavy blows to score crucial points against the Ecuadorian pugilist,

Later, Akash produced an equally dominating show against Adem Fukran of Turkey in the 67kg bout. The 21-year-old Akash showcased his attacking as well as defensive skills of boxing and hardly allowed the Turkish boxer to score any points before completing a 5-0 win in a lopsided match.

In the round-of-32, Rohit will take on Alen Rahimic of Bosnia and Herzegovina while Akash will be up against German boxer Daniel Krotter on Thursday.

Four Indians will be in action on the second day of the competition. Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will take on Kenya’s Victor Nyadera, Narender (+92kg) will fight against Poland’s Oskar Safaryan. Sumit (75kg) faces Damon O’Neill of Jamaica.

On the other hand, Deepak Bhoria (51kg) will start off against two-time Asian champion Azat Usenaliev of Kyrgyzstan. In-form Deepak, who claimed the senior national title last month, had caught many eyeballs earlier this year after defeating Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan at Strandja Memorial Tournament.

Two pugilists—reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) and Sachin Kumar (80) have been awarded first-round byes in their respective categories.

Govind Sahani (48kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit (75kg), and Lakshya Chahar (86kg) are the other boxers of the 13-member Indian contingent.

As many as 650 top boxers of more than 100 participating countries are taking in this championship. It is also the first time in history that the championships are being played in 13 weight categories as per AIBA's newly introduced weight divisions.

In the last edition of the Men’s World Championships, held in 2019, the Indian contingent had concluded its campaign with two medals - one silver by Amit Panghal and a bronze claimed by Manish Kaushik.

The gold medallists of each category will receive $100,000 while silver and bronze medallists will be given $50,000 and $25,000 respectively.

Alongside a prize pool of $2.6 million, AIBA will also award the winners with designed medals, made of gold and silver respectively, and belts to commemorate their accomplishments.

NNN