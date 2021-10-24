Winning start by Manju Rani at 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships

Hisar, October 24, 2021

World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani started her campaign in the 48 kg category with a resounding win as she pulverized Orissa's Bhabani Barik 5-0 at the 5th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships at St Joseph's International School here on Saturday.

Manju, representing Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSCB), lived up to the expectations as she dominated the ring throughout the contest, giving no quarter to her rival.

Haryana's Nitu also produced an equally flawless performance as she beat Rajasthan's Swasti Arya by a similar margin in another one-sided bout in the 48kg category.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the 50kg category, Punjab's Komal and Andhra Pradesh's Ramya Guduru registered hard-fought victories. While Komal recovered well in time against Madhya Pradesh's Deepa Kumar to win 3-2, Andhra Pradesh's Ramya Guduru defeated Uttar Pradesh's Rinky Kishor 4-1.

Earlier, during the bouts played late on the second day, two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani started her campaign with a comfortable 5-0 win against All India Police's Pinki. Pooja, who hails from the Bhiwani district, had represented India at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Since the resumption of sports in India post Covid-19 pandemic, this is the sixth national championships that the BFI has organized, following the successful conduction of junior, youth, and men’s national events.

