Vishwanath, Vanshaj and Devika win gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, November 26, 2022

Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj and Devika Ghorpade boxed their way to glory and gold with facile 5-0 wins in their respective finals while two other Indians took silver at the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain on Saturday.

Chennai-born Vishwanath handed India its first gold at the championships as he thrashed Ronel Suyom of Philippines without breaking a sweat in the 48kg final.

Devika, who hails from Pune, added the second gold to country's tally when she dominated England’s Lauren Mackie in the women’s 52kg final.

Youth Asian champion Vanshaj wrapped up the day in style for India by winning their third gold. The confident Sonipat-based boxer made light work of Demur Kajaia from Georgia in the men’s 63.5kg summit clash.

Earlier, Bhawna Sharma took the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category as she suffered a 0-5 loss against Uzbekistan’s Gulsevar Ganieva in the first final of the day.

Ashish (54kg) was the other Indian to finish with a silver medal. He went down fighting 1-4 against Japanese pugilist Yuta Sakai in a thrilling men’s final.

Besides three gold and two silver on the penultimate day, India’s tally also includes four bronze medals—coming from Tamanna (50kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Muskan (75kg) and Lashu Yadav (70kg), who finished their campaigns in the semi-finals.

Having already won three gold medals, Ravina (63kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will look to add two more gold to India’s kitty when they fight in the women’s finals on the last day of the competition. Ravina and Kirti will be up against Megan deCler of Netherlands and Ireland’s Elizabeth D’Arcy, respectively.

India topped the medal count at 11 in the on-going edition of the event, followed by Uzbekistan (10), Ireland (7) and Kazakhstan (7). This year’s championships saw participation of close to 600 boxers from 73 countries.

India’s eight medals in the women’s section is also the highest for any country.

NNN