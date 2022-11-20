Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj and six other Indian boxers in quarters of Youth World Championships

New Delhi, November 20, 2022

Asian Youth Champions Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj along with six other Indians chalked out impressive victories and moved into the quarter-finals on the fifth day of the Youth Men and Women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

In the 48 kg pre-quarter-final bout Vishwanath produced a clinical performance and showed his smart footwork and speed to thrash Attrativo Salvatore of Italy. The Indian convincingly won the bout 5-0.

Haryana's Vanshaj (63.5kg) displayed his power and technical superiority to blank his opponent Kakulov Enrique 5-0 of Spain to move to the next round.

Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) were the other three men boxers to win their bouts unanimously and move to the last-8 stage. Jadumani and Ashish got the better of Spain’s Jimenez Asier and Pamisa Eijay of the Philippines, respectively, while Deepak defeated Argentina's Leiva Antonio.

In the women's section, Bhawna Sharma (48kg) and Asian Youth Champion Tamanna (50kg) won their respective bouts against Poland's Oliwia Zuzanna and Finland's Pia Jarvinen by RSC verdict and advanced to the quarter-finals.

In the 54kg pre-quarter-final bout, Griviya Devi overcame Romania's Ana Maria Romantov's challenge to secure a 5-0 verdict in her favour.

Aman Rathore (67kg) was the lone Indian pugilist to end up on the losing side as he lost 2-3 to Iraq's Yousif Hussein in a close bout.

Five Indians, including two men, will be in action in the last-16 stage on the sixth day of the tournament. Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Preeti Dahiya (57kg) and Mahak Sharma (66kg) will fight in the women's section.

Sahil Chauhan (71kg) and Bharat Joon (92kg) will take the ring in the men's section.

