Vishwanath commences India’s campaign with a win at Youth World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, November 16, 2022

Teenage pugilist Vishwanath Suresh ousted Ireland’s Patsy Joyce Thady by a split 3-2 decision to commence India’s campaign on a winning note at the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain on Tuesday.

In the 48kg category bout, the 17-year-old Chennai boxer who is the reigning Asian youth champion fought impressively in the deciding three minutes after the bitterly contested first two rounds .

Vishwanath was among the seven Indians to secure gold medals at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships held in Jordan earlier this year.

Vanshaj (63.5kg) will take on Uzbekistan’s Boltaev Shavkatjon, while Deepak (75kg), will square off against Useid Nika of Albania.

Indian boxers produced a historic show in the last edition of the prestigious event when they clinched 11 medals, including eight gold. This year’s 25-member contingent consists of 13 men and 12 women pugilists.

Most of the boxers in the men’s category will start in the Round-of-32 while Mohit (86kg) and Rhythm (+92kg) will kickstart their campaigns in the pre-quarter-finals.

In the women’s category, on the other hand, Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will open their campaigns directly in the quarter-finals whereas others will begin their challenge in the Round-of-16 with only Preeti Dahiya (57kg) starting in the Round-of-32.

NNN