Vishu Rathee, Tanu, and Nikita Chand in the finals at the ASBC Asian Junior Boxing

New Delhi, August 27, 2021

Vishu Rathee, Tanu and Nikita Chand scored emphatic victories over their rivals to move into the junior girls’ finals at the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

With this trio entering the finals, India will now have 10 girls fighting for gold medals in the junior girls’ section.

Muskan (46kg), Anchal Saini (57kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg), and Kirti (+81kg) have already secured their places in the summit clashes.

Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) had earlier won bronze medals by finishing in the semis.

Fighting in the 48kg semi-final, Vishu started the proceedings in an aggressive style against Mongolia’s Otgonbat Yesunkhuslen as she landed some heavy blows and quickly took the charge of the game.

Her attack was so strong that the referee had to stop the contest in the first round itself

Later, Tanu (52kg) and Nikita (60kg) also chalked out commanding wins against Nepal’s Swostika and Uzbekistan’s Tokhirova Mukhlisa, respectively, in their Last-4 clashes.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ section, Ashish (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) suffered defeats in their respective semi-finals and ended with bronze medals.

In the junior boys’ category, Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg), and Bharat Joon (+81kg) have already advanced into the finals while Ankush (66kg) claimed bronze with his semi-final loss.

The final matches of the junior categories will take place on Sunday.

On the eighth day of the prestigious continental event, in which both the age groups—junior and youth—are being played together for the first time, five Indians will fight in the youth semi-finals.

Among boys, the 2021 Youth World Championships bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) will be in action along with Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) and Deepak (75kg) while Lashu Yadav (70kg) will compete in the girls’ Last-4 stage.

