Vishal, Bishwamitra win gold at Asian Youth Boxing Championships

New Delhi, August 30, 2021

Vishal and Bishwamitra Chongtham chalked out contrasting victories to win gold while three other Indians in the fray settled for a silver each after losing their title fights at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday.

Vishvanath Suresh, Vanshaj, and Jaydeep Rawat ended their campaigns with silver medals.

Playing in the 80kg final, Vishal came up with a dominating performance against Kyrgyzstan’s Akmatov Sanzhar. The Indian dictated the bout throughout as he started with an aggressive approach and hardly gave any opportunity to his opponent to score before securing an easy 5-0 win.

Earlier, World Youth Championships medallist Bishwamitra defeated Uzbekistan’s Kuziboev Ahmadjon 4-1 in the men’s 51kg final to hand India its first gold in the youth event.

Bishwamitra displayed effective defensive technique and quick footwork against the Uzbek boxer in a match that saw both the pugilists trading some heavy blows. However, the Indian kept his cool throughout the match and hit some precise punches to emerge the winner.

Vishvanath (48kg) and Vanshaj (64kg) suffered defeats by unanimous margin against their respective strong opponents. Vishvanath went down fighting against the reigning youth world champion Sanzar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan while Vanshaj lost to the Youth World Championships silver medallist Yernur Suyunbay of Kazakhstan.

Jaydeep lost his bout by RSC verdict against the Uzbek boxer Abdullaev Alokhon.

Five Indian boxers, including one woman, have claimed bronze medals in the youth event after finishing in the semi-finals. Among men, Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg), and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) bagged bronze medals while Lashu Yadav (70kg) ended with a bronze in the women’s category.

Earlier on Sunday, the country's junior boxers concluded their campaign on a high note at the prestigious continental event, claiming 19 medals, including eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals.

India claimed the third position in the overall junior championships team rankings, after Uzbekistan (22 medals) and Kazakhstan (25 medals).

Among boys, Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) emerged as the champions in their respective categories while Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) clinched gold medals in the women’s section.

Mahi Raghav was adjudged the best boxer.

On the other hand, Gaurav Saini (70kg), Muskan (46kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg), and Sanjana (81kg) claimed silver medals after their losses in the finals.

Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Ashish (54kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Anshul (57kg), Ankush (66kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) were the Indians who finished with bronze medals.

The gold medalists in the youth category will be awarded USD 6,000 while USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners, respectively.

In the last Asian Youth Men & Women Championships, held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in 2019, India had claimed 12 medals, including five gold.

NNN