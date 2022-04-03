Thailand Open Boxing: Indian men and women boxers handed contrasting draws

New Delhi, April 3, 2022

Indian men and women boxers got contrasting draws at the Thailand Open International Boxing tournament commencing in Phuket on Sunday.

The women were in relatively tough draws compared to the men with Minakshi commencing the country’s challenge on the opening day against Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand in the 51kg first round bout.

The Boxing Federation of India has fielded a 15-member (eight men and seven women) squad in the tournament, which will be played till April 10.

In the last edition of the Thailand Open, held in 2019, India had won eight medals—one gold, four silver and three bronze.

Gold medal winners will earn $ 2,000 while silver and bronze medallists will get $ 1,000 and $ 500, respectively. The tournament will also see additional prize money for the best boxer of the tournament and the best team of the competition.

It will also be the first tournament for the 2019 World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) and Ashish Kumar (81kg), who won the gold medal in the last edition in the 75kg, since the Tokyo Olympics.

Panghal and Ashish will open their campaigns against opponents from Thailand Thanakon Aonyaem and Aphisit Khankhokkhruea, respectively, in the quarter-finals.

The reigning national champions Rohit Mor (57kg) and Sumit (75kg) will also have easy starts to their challenge in the Last-8 stage. Govind Sahani (48kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Pooja (69kg) are the four pugilists who will begin in the semi-finals.

In the women’s section, Monika (48kg) will face two-time world championships medallist Josie Gabuco of Philippines in the opening round. Among other women boxers, who will start against strong opponents are Manisha and Renu.

While the 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha (57kg), who recently qualified for both the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games, will be up against two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand, Renu (54kg) will take on U-22 European champion Italy’s Sirine Charaabi.

Squad

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Sumit (75kg), Ashish kumar (81kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (91kg)

Women: Monika (48kg), Minakshi (51kg), Renu (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Monika (63kg), Pooja (69kg) and Bhagyabati kachari (75kg)

As many as 130 boxers ( 74 male and 56 females ) from Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa are taking part in the tournament.

NNN