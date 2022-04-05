Sumit in semi-finals, Gaurav crashes out of Thailand Open International Boxing

New Delhi, April 5, 2022

Sumit came up with a dominating performance to enter the semi-finals while Gaurav Chauhan suffered a defeat at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Phuket on Tuesday.

Playing his first match after having received a bye in the opening round, Sumit was in control of the proceedings throughout as he recorded an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Timur Nurseitov in a 75kg Last-8 bout.

In 91 kg, Gaurav fought gallantly against another boxer from Kazakhstan, the 2018 Youth Olympics champion Aibek Oralbay but lost the quarter final bout 1-4.

Sumit became the fourth Indian semi-finallist at the on-going tournament. The other three are Monika (48kg), Ashish Kumar (81kg) and Manisha (57kg).

Six Indian pugilists will be seen in action on Wednesday. While Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg), Amit Panghal (52kg) and Rohit Mor (57kg) will play in the quarter-finals, Govind Sahani (48), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Ashish Kumar (81kg) will fight for a place in the finals.

In the last edition of the Thailand Open, held in 2019, India had claimed eight medals—one gold, four silver and three bronze.

NNN