Sumit becomes fifth Indian pugilist to enter pre-quarters of AIBA World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, October 30, 2021

Sumit punished Abdumalik Boltaev of Tajikistan 5-0 in the 75kg category to become the fifth Indian to enter the pre-quarter-finals at the AIBA Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday.

In the last-16 stage, Sumit faces Cuba’s Yoenlis Hernandez on Monday.

The Indian opened the bout aggressively and dominated the ring. Boltaev tried to gauge his rival's strategy but Sumit played on the front foot, taking away the first two rounds comfortably from his southpaw opponent.

Trailing unanimously, Boltaev hit the aggressive mode in the third round but couldn’t match the sharp footwork and work rate of Sumit, who kept landing precise punches before securing a unanimous victory.

Earlier, debutant Nishant Dev made his way into the 71kg pre-quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory against Mauritius’s Merven Clair. Nishant will now square off against Mexico’s Alvarez Verde in the Last-16 round on Sunday.

Apart from Nishant, three more Indian boxers will play in the pre-quarter-finals stage on Sunday. The reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) will take on Georgia’s Giorgi Tchigladze while Akash Kumar (54kg), who received a walkover in the last round, and Narender (+92kg) will face Puerto Rico’s Caleb Tirado and Tajikistan’s Jakhon Qurbonov, respectively.

