Simranjit, Pooja Rani among top names as 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships kicks off on Thursday

Hisar, October 21, 2021

The 2018 World Championships bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur and reigning Asian champion Pooja Rani are among the top boxers who will fight it out for the title as the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships begins at St Joseph’s International School in Hisar, Haryana on Thursday.

The prestigious tournament, which is being hosted in association with Haryana Boxing Sangh, will see the participation of more than 320 boxers of 36 States, Union Territories and Boards from across the country.

The championships will be played as per the AIBA’s 12 weight divisions—48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg.

The gold and silver medalists of the championships will earn themselves places in the national coaching camp. The remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in selection trials, which will take place right after the nationals.

Apart from Punjab’s Simranjit (60kg) and Pooja (81kg) of Haryana, the 2019 World Boxing Championships bronze medalist Jamuna Boro (54kg), defending champion Pwilao Basumatary (60kg) and Asian Championships bronze medalist Jaismine (60kg) will be seen presenting strong challenges.

Reigning youth world champions Manipur’s Babyrojisana Naorem (54kg), Sanamacha Thokchom (75kg) and Rajasthan’s Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) will also be seen in action in the tournament, which will be played till October 27.

After the resumption of the domestic circuit post-Covid-19 pandemic, this is the six national championships the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has organised following successful executions of the junior, youth, and men’s national events.

In the trials, the bronze medalists will compete alongside the boxers representing the second team of top-3 teams of the last National Championships—Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), Haryana and All India Police.

In the last edition of the championships held in Kannur, Kerala in 2019, RSPB had clinched the team championship title with six gold medals while Haryana finished as the runners-up.

