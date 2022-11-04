Shiva Thapa, Amit and Sachin in quarters of Asian Elite Boxing Championships

New Delhi, November 4, 2022

Five-time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa, Amit Kumar and Sachin recorded contrasting victories over their rivals to move into the quarter-finals of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Thapa (63.5kg) had to wage a grim battle before ousting Mongolia's Byambatsogt Tuguldur in the pre-quarterfinal bout. Both the boxers went toe-to-toe since the beginning with their aggressive approach and landed some heavy blows on each other, making it a very close contest.

In the end, it was the Indian boxer's experience and quick movement that helped him prevail over his opponent and secure a 3:2 victory by split decision.

Amit Kumar (67kg) took on Chinese Taipei's Zheng-Rong Huang and the Indian was dominant throughout the game, showcasing high technical ability and tremendous confidence as he cruised through to the next round with a unanimous verdict.

Sachin (71kg) went down in the first round against Thailand's Peerapat Yeasungnoen but produced a stunning comeback in the next two rounds to secure a 5:0 win in a nail biting finish.

Thapa will take on the winner of the bout between Haidara Alasaly and Minsu Choi in the quarter finals. Amit will square off against Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja of Uzbekistan while Sachin will face Kazakhstan's Aslanbek Shybergenov in the next round.

Ananta Chopade (54kg) and Etash Khan (60kg) will be in action against Japan's Tanaka Shogo and Thailand's Khunatip Pudnich respectively in their pre-quarter finals bout.

Seven Indian women puligists including Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina will be kicking off their campaign from the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

Lovlina, who has changed her weight category from 69kg will be playing her first international tournament in the 75kg weight category as she takes to the ring against the 2016 World Champion, Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan.

The six other boxers who will be in action are Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg) and Pooja (70kg).

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.

