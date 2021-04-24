Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals, including 8 gold, at Youth World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, April 24, 2021

Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win the 56kg title and an unprecedented eighth gold for India on Friday, a day after all seven women swept the top honours at the Youth World Boxing Championship in Kielce, Poland.

With Sachin’s gold, the 20-member contingent finished the championship with eight gold and three bronze medals to emerge as one of the top boxing countries in the ongoing event.

The previous best outing for India had come in the 2018 edition where they won 10 medals.

Bhiwani-based Sachin made a cautious start against the highly skilled Yerbolat Sabyr in the 56kg final bout. The Indian made good use of his feet and his swift movement coupled with quick fierce punches put pressure on his Kazakhstan opponent.

The contest was evenly poised at the end of two rounds with Sabyr providing equal resistance. However, Sachin took charge of the game with a relentless attack in the final round before completing a 4-1 win and securing the eighth gold for India at the ongoing championship.

Besides Sachin, Bishwamitra Chongthom (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) bagged a bronze medal each with their semi-finals finishes.

On Thursday, the Indian women’s team scripted history and secured the highest medal haul at the prestigious event. Gitika (48kg), Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Poonam (57kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) clinched gold medals as India finished at the No. 1 position in the women’s section with seven gold medals. They bettered their previous best of five gold achieved during the 2017 edition held in Guwahati.

IANS