Rohit Mor, Akash to commence India’s campaign at AIBA World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, October 25, 2021

Rohit Mor and Akash will commence Indian challenge at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Rohit, who had stunned Mohammad Hussamuddin in the final at the Elite Boxing Nationals last month, will take on Ecuadorian pugilist Jean Caicedo, who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while the 21-year-old Akash is drawn to open his campaign against Adem Fukran in the 67kg category.

The draw ceremony took place late last evening in which Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) and Sachin Kumar (80) were given first-round byes in their respective categories.

Deepak Bhoria (51kg) will face tough challenge in his opening round match as he will face two-time Asian champion Azat Usenaliev of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday.

In-form Deepak, who claimed the senior nationals title last month, had caught many eyeballs earlier this year after defeating Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan at Strandja Memorial Tournament.

The 2015 World Championships bronze medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Govind Sahani (48kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (86kg) and Narender (+92kg) are the other boxers of the 13-member Indian contingent who will compete at the 21st edition of the prestigious event which will go on till November 6.

In the last edition of the Championships, held in 2019, the Indian contingent finished with two medals -- one silver by Amit Panghal and a bronze claimed by Manish Kaushik.

The gold medalists of each category will receive $100,000 while silver and bronze medalists will be given $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. Overall, there is a prize pool of $2.6 million,

AIBA will also award the winners with beautifully designed medals, made of gold and silver,respectively, and belts to commemorate their accomplishments.

As many as 650 top boxers from more than 100 countries are taking part in this championship. It is also the first time that championships will be played in 13 weight categories as per AIBA's newly-introduced weight divisions.

