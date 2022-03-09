Nivedita, Tamanna in finals, Renu bags bronze at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

New Delhi, March 9, 2022

Nivedita Karki and Tamanna registered contrasting victories to move into the finals of their respective categorizes while Renu ended her campaign with a bronze medal at the Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

Last edition's silver medallist, Nivedita had to work hard against Thailand’s Runrarit Graisee during her 4-1 win in the 48kg, while Tamanna (50kg) produced a dominating performance and notched up an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Anita Adisheva.

Meanwhile, in a 52kg Last-4 bout, Renu suffered a 0-5 loss against Uzbekistan’s Munavvar Fozilova.

In the junior girls’ semi-finals, played late on Tuesday night, defending champion Nikita Chand (60kg) progressed into the final after beating Jordan’s Assel Mahmoud by RSC in the opening round.

Supriya Devi Thokchom (54kg), Vidhi (57kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg) and Khushi Pooniya (80kg) also registered victories in their respective Last-4 encounters.

Krisha Verma (70kg) was the lone Indian who suffered defeat on Tuesday and ended up with the bronze medal as 11 boxers have made their way into the junior girls final.

India has garnered medals in all 12 weight categories while men have confirmed six medals, taking the country’s medal tally to 18 in the youth section.

So far, India has secured 21 medals—12 in girls and nine in boys categories—in the junior section at the prestigious continental event where both the age groups of men and women—youth and junior—are being played together.

The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

NNN