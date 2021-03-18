Nikhat Zareen stuns world champion at Bosphorus Boxing Tournament

New Delhi, March 18, 2021

Ace pugilist Nikhat Zareen created a major upset as she stunned world champion Ekaterina Paltceva to enter the women’s 51kg quarter-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday.

Apart from Zareen, the 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed into the quarter-finals

However, the Indian challenge in the men's section further thinned with three boxers making their exit

Asian Championships bronze medalist Zareen hogged the limelight on the second day of the tournament, outpunching the Russian boxer 5-0.

The Indian pugilist will now have yet another tough task in hand as she takes on two-time world champion Kazakhstan boxer Kyzaibay Nazym in the last-8 bout on the third day.

World Championship silver medalist Sonia Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women’s second round matches.

Meanwhile, Olympian Shiva Thapa got the better of Kazakhstan’s Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the 63kg bout but three of his compatriot Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) crashed out with the losses in the preliminary rounds.

The third day of the event will witness six Indian boxers (four women, two men) fighting in their respective quarter-final bouts.

Lather, Zareen, Parveen and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women’s category while Thapa and Solanki will fight it out to keep Indian hopes alive in the men's section.

