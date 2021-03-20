Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for bronze at Bosphorus Boxing Tournament

New Delhi, March 21, 2021

Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Gaurav Solanki (57kg) failed to cross their respective semi-final hurdle and had to be content with bronze medals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Turkey on Friday.

Much was expected from Asian Championship bronze medalist Nikhat, who had hogged the limelight defeating World Champion Ekateriana Paltceva of Russia in the pre-quarter-finals and two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals.

The Indian was up against 2019 World Championship silver medalist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-final.

The opening round had both the boxers playing the waiting game but the subsequent rounds saw the home favourite dominating the ring.

Cakirogule defended well and was quicker in her attacks. She landed more punches and secured a unanimous 5-0 win.

In the men's section, CWG gold medalist Solanki, who notched up impressive wins in the previous rounds, was pitted against Argentina’s Nirco Cuello.

Solanki fought well but was outpunched by his rival who displayed his attacking prowess from the start. The Indian tried hard to defend himself but conceded clear punches in the dying minutes to lose 5-0 and that ended his challenge.

India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.

