Narender enters pre-quarters of the AIBA World Boxing Championships

Mumbai, October 28, 2021

Seasoned campaigner Narender thrashed Sierra Leone’s Mohamed Kendeh to enter the pre-quarter-finals in the super heavyweight category of the AIBA Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

In the round-of-32 match, both the boxers started with a cautious approach and maintained the distance during the early part of the +92kg bout. However, the 26-year-old Indian hit timely punches and took charge of the game.

Having gained the momentum to his side, Narender started the final round aggressively and landed some heavy blows which unsettled the opponent as the referees had to stop the contest and declare Narender winner.

In the first round, Narender had faced some stiff challenges from his Polish opponent Oskar Safaryan but managed a convincing 4-1 win.

Earlier, Govind Sahani registered a 3-2 victory against Ecuador’s Ortiz Arias in an intensely fought 48kg opening round match.

However, Lakshya Chahar (86kg) and Varinder Singh (60kg) crashed out of contention, losing their opening round bouts

