Nandini confirms India’s first medal; Arundhati, Praveen in quarters of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

New Delhi, February 23, 2022

National champion Nandini assured India a medal while Arundhati Choudhary and Parveen made to the quarter-final at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

However, five other pugilists -- two men, three women -- made first round exits, further reducing the 17-member Indian challenge in the competition. So far, ten Indians have lost their first-round bouts.

The 21-year-old Nandini started aggressively and dominated Kazakhstan’s Valeriya Axenova from the word go in the women’s +81kg quarter-finals bout.

The Indian’s relentless powerful punches unsettled her opponent in the third round before the referee stopped the contest. With this win, Nandini has now secured at least a bronze medal with a place in the Last-4 stage.

In the semi-finals, she will take on another Kazakh boxer, the former world champion and 2021 Asian Championships gold medallist, Lazzat Kungeibayeva.

The current youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary and Parveen also marched into quarter-finals after registering commanding victories by identical 5-0 margins in their respective opening round matches.

Arundhati outclassed Italy’s Melissa Gemini in the 70kg match while Parveen (63kg) blanked Kazakhstan’s Aida Abikeyeva.

Meanwhile, Sachin Kumar (80kg), Rohit Mor (57kg) alongside Meena Rani (60kg), Anjali Tushir (66kg) and Saweety (75kg), made exits after conceding defeats in their respective matches.

On the fourth day of Europe’s oldest international boxing tournament, Anamika (50kg) will look to secure a medal as she will fight in the quarter-finals while Sumit (75kg) will play his second round match.

The tournament will be played till February 27.

