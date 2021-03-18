Mixed luck for Indian pugilists in Bosphorus Boxing Tournament

New Delhi, March 18, 2021

It was a day of mixed luck for Indian pugilists as Gaurav Solanki and Sonia Lather kickstarted their campaign on a winning note while four others fell by the way side in the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Solanki dominated the ring from the very start as he blanked Arapov Aidos of Kazakhstan 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals in the 57kg men’s category.

World Championship bronze medalist Lather also dominated her opponent Rosorio Milogros from Argentina before completing a 5-0 win in the women’s 57kg.

The 27-year-old Haryana pugilist Lather will now take on local favourite Surmeneli Tugcenaz in a Round-2 match.

However, four other Indian pugilists (three men and a women) suffered losses in their respective opening bouts. Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Naman Tanwar went down 1-4 against Turkey’s Baki Yalcin Muhammed in 91kg.

P L Prasad lost to Kazakhstan’s Abdikadyr Damir 0-5 in 52kg category. Prayag Chavhan lost to Azerbaijan’s Sahsuvarli Karman in 75kg.

In the women's section, Pooja (75 kg) fell short against Russia’s Shamonova Anastasia.

On the second day of the event, six more Indian boxers -- World Championship bronze medalist Shiva Thapa (63kg), Duryodhan Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Kishan Sharma (+91kg) -- will begin their campaign.

Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Parveen (60kg) will be seen in the women’s category.

A 13-member (eight men and five women) Indian boxing contingent is participating in the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament, which has a strong field, including teams from Russia, Argentina and Kazakhstan.

