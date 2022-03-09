Lovlina, Nikhat to spearhead 11-member Indian challenge at Women’s World Boxing Championship

New Delhi, March 9, 2022

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen will spearhead the 11-member Indian challenge at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship to be held in Istanbul from May 6-21.

The team:

Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg), Lovlina (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), Nandini (+81kg).

The team was selected in the selection trials held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the trials, Lovlina defeated Arundhati Choudhary of Rajasthan 7-0 in the light middleweight (70kg) category. Lovlina showed her experience, ring craft and used her long range brilliantly as she kept on scoring consistently and moved around the ring without giving much chance to her young opponent on her way to securing her World Championships spot.

Nikhat, who won gold medal at last month’s Strandja Memorial Tournament, where she defeated Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu, outclassed Minakshi by unanimous margin in the flyweight (52kg) category. Nikhat won comfortably and displayed her skills with excellent combinations and punches throughout the bout.

World championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur was stunned 5-2 in a split verdict in the 60kg category by the 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Jaismine who qualified for the World Championships as well as the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Jaismine used her long range and played from distance throughout the bout and landed accurate punches.

In the 48kg category, two-time youth world champion and gold medallist in the recently concluded Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria, Nitu defeated Monika 6-1 to seal her place in the world championship contingent.

Manisha Moun defeated formidable and 2014 World Championship silver medallist Sonia Lather 6-1 in the featherweight (57kg). In the 75kg weight category, Sweety beat Kachari Bhagyabati of RSPB 5-2 to seal her place in the Indian team for both the World Championships as well as the Asian Games.

In the 81kg light heavyweight category, Pooja Rani beat Nupur 6-1. Ankushita Boro beat Anjali Tushar 7-0 in the welterweight (66kg) class, while Nandini defeated Sushma by an identical margin in the heavyweight (81+kg) class.

The trials for the remaining two categories for the Asian Games -- 51kg and 69kg -- will be held from March 11-14.

While the Asian games will be hosted by Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25.

