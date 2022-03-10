Krrish, Ravi make it to the finals with contrasting wins at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

New Delhi, March 10, 2022

Krrish Pal and Ravi Saini chalked out contrasting victories to storm into the finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

Krrish dominated Thailand’s Kangpi Bokhunthod in the 46kg semi-finals, winning it comfortably by unanimous decision, while Ravi Saini (48kg) worked hard for a close 3-2 win over Kazakhstan’s Bexultan Boranbek.

In the youth women’s semi-final matches, played late on Wednesday night, Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Muskan (75kg) recorded wins.

Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg), exited with bronze medals after defeats.

Krrish started the match aggressive from the word go and fired continuous punches that forced the opponent straight away on the backfoot. The Thailand boxer tried to recover in the second round with some counter attacking hits but was unsuccessful to get the momentum back in his favour. The taller between the two, Krrish used his height and long reach well and emerged victorious.

On the other hand, up against a skilled opponent from Kazakhstan, Ravi looked cautious in his approach as both the boxers played a waiting game in the action-less opening round. But things looked completely different in the next three minutes which saw an intense battle with exchange of some heavy blows from both the ends.

Ravi, however, held his nerves better in a crucial final round and managed to tilt the result in his favour by a split verdict in a closely-fought Last-4 encounter.

In the finals, Krrish and Ravi will take on Tajikistan’s Anushervon Fazylov and Ilkhomjon Ergashev of Uzbekistan, respectively.

India’s junior boxers have secured 21 medals, 12 in girls' and nine in boys' categories, at the prestigious continental event where both the age groups of men and women—youth and junior—are being played together. Among girls, 11 have progressed into the final.

Seven women will fight for gold in the youth category.

The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

NNN