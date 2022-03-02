Krrish Pal commences Indian campaign with a win at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

New Delhi, March 2, 2022

Krrish Pal commenced the Indian campaign with a win beating Uzbekistan’s Sobirjon Tastanov in an opening round match in the 46kg junior category at the Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

The Chandigarh boxer notched up a 4-1 win in a hard-fought contest.

Krrish Pal, adjudged the Most Promising Boxer at the last Junior Nationals, will now square off against Robert Malu of the Philippines in the next round.

A 50-member Indian contingent, with both junior and youth squads comprising 25 boxers each, is taking part in the tournament.

The continental showpiece, where both the age groups of men and women, the youth and the junior, are being played together, will witness a strong competition with the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

During the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in Dubai in 2021, the Indian contingent had bagged 39 medals, including 14 gold.

