Jaismine stuns Simranjit to enter finals in Women’s National Boxing Championships

Hisar, October 27, 2021

In the biggest upset of the tournament, promising Haryana pugilist Jaismine stunned huge favourite and Olympian Simranjit Kaur (Punjab) in the 60kg semi-finals of the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship on Tuesday at St Joseph’s International School in Hisar, Haryana.

Asian Championships bronze medallist Jaismine and Simranjit, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, traded punch for punch in an intense match that remained on the knife’s edge throughout.

However, Jaismine, the younger of the two pugilists, managed to tilt the momentum and prevailed 3-2 in a thrilling match to set up a summit clash with Meena Rani of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

In the other semi-final, Meena beat Mizoram's Kroshmangaihsangi 4-1

The penultimate day of the tournament turned out to be good for the defending champions RSPB, 11 of whose boxers entered the finals.

The 2019 World Championships medallist Manju Rani set the tone for RSPB as she made her way into the 48kg final after blanking Tamil Nadu's S Kalaivani 5-0.

Then in the 50kg category, Anamika beat Rajasthan's Puja Bishnoi with the referee stopping the contest and it was total domination by Shiksha in the 54kg category as she thrashed Chandigarh's Monika 5-0.

More success was in store for RSPB when Sonia Lather comfortably beat Poonam of Haryana by a unanimous margin in the 57kg semi-final. Meena (60kg), Monika (63kg), Jyoti (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg), Nupur (81kg) and Nandini (81kg) were the other pugilists who won their semi-final bouts.

Jyoti Gulia (52kg) was the only RSPB boxer to settle for bronze after suffering a 3-2 loss to Haryana’s Minakshi in the semi-finals.

The reigning Asian champion Pooja Rani of Haryana also made her way into the final after beating Mizoram's Lalfakmawii Ralte 5-0 in the 81kg category while in the 52kg semi-final, Telangana's Nikhat Zareen outclassed Uttar Pradesh's Rashi Sharma 5-0.

Another highlight of the day was current world youth champion Arundhati Choudhary of Rajasthan, who continued her brilliant run in the tournament and entered the 70kg final after beating Goa's Shrisha Jampula by RSC decision.

The gold and silver medallists will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp. The remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place right after the Nationals.

