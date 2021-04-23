Indian women pugilists win 7 gold medals at AIBA Youth World Championships

New Delhi, April 23, 2021

It was Indian women's show all the way. Seven of them were finalists and all of them finished with a gold each to create history at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland on Thursday.

The finalists --Gitika (48kg), Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Poonam (57kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg -- chalked out facile victories as they brought laurels to the country

They also finished as the No. 1 team in the ongoing championship ahead of Russia.

Previously, Indian women had won five gold medals during the 2017 edition of the Championships held in Guwahati.

Gitika led the charge for the country as she knocked down local favourite Natalia Kuczewska 5-0 in the 48kg final and secured the first gold medal for India at the championship. The Haryana boxer had came into the match after beating two-time European Champion Italy’s Erika Prisciandaro.

Asian Youth Champion Babyrojisana (51kg) and Poonam (57kg) extended their winning momentum as they secured identical 5-0 victories to add two more gold medals.

Manipur boxer Babyrojisana was in great touch and recorded a flawless win against European Junior Champion Russian Valeriia Linkova.

Poonam dominated her experienced opponent Sthelyne Grosy. With sharp and precise punches, the Indian did not allow her opponent from France to score any point before completing an easy 5-0 triumph.

Vinka (60kg) produced a spectacular show as her power-packed punches were too strong for Kazakhstan boxer Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova. The referee had to stop the contest and declare Indian as the winner.

Rajasthan boxer Arundhati added one more gold for India when she completed a fine 5-0 win against Polish boxer Barbara Marcinkowska in the 69kg final.

Asian Youth Champion Sanamacha, who trains at boxing great MC Mary Kom’s academy in Imphal, added the historic sixth gold when she outperformed Kazakhstan’s Dana Diday 5-0 in the 75kg final.

Young boxer from Maharashtra Alfiya clinched the seventh gold as she stunned a strong contender, European Youth Champion Moldova’s Daria Kozorez 5-0.

Hailing the historic showing, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh said, “This has been an amazing effort from our youth boxers, especially when the players had to be confined at home for most part of the last year and only make do with online training sessions.

"Our coaches and support staff did a stellar job despite the limitations and challenges. I congratulate all the winners on this unprecedented medal haul. This achievement is a testament of the talent we have in the upcoming generation of Indian boxing,” he said.

The only Indian man in the final, Sachin (56kg), will be in action tomorrow. Earlier, Bishwamitra Chongthom (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) won three bronze medals for the country.

The 20-member Indian contingent has already secured 11 medals at the championships, bettering their previous best of 10 medals in the 2018 edition.

The 10-day biennial event, which had the men’s and women’s championship played together for the first time during the 2018 edition in Hungary, has witnessed high competition in presence of 414 boxers from 52 countries.

