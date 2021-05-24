Indian pugilists start favourites in their opening rounds in the Asian Boxing Championship

New Delhi, May 24, 2021

World Championships bronze medalist Simranjeet Kaur, Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg) and Sanjeet (91) open their campaign with the hope of confirming medals as they will fight in the quarter-finals on the second day at the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Tuesday.

Given the limited field, the Indians start favourites in their respective categories at the event which is jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the UAE Boxing Federation.

The Olympics-bound Simranjit will face Uzbekistan’s Raykhona Kodirova in the women’s 60kg quarter-final bout. Two-time youth world champion Sakshi will take on Ruhafzo Haqazarova of Tajikistan.

In the women’s featherweight category Jasmine, who recently had a fine maiden international outing at the Boxam Tournament where she clinched the silver medal, will be up against Mongolian Oyuntsetseg Yesugen.

In the men’s section, second seeded Sanjeet, who received a bye in the first round, will be up against Jasur Qurbonov of Tajikistan. Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg) and Shiva Thapa (64kg), are in action later in the night in the opening round bouts.

The event has 150 pugilists from 17 countries including Uzbekistan, Philippines and Kazakhstan.

India’s best-ever show at the Asian Championship came in the last edition in 2019 in Bangkok where they secured 13 medals including two gold.

