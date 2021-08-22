Indian pugilists dominate the ring, assured of four more medals in ASBC Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

New Delhi, August 22, 2021

Indian pugilists dominated the ring as favourite Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) along with three compatriots recorded facile victories over their respective rivals to enter the semi-finals on the second day of the ASBC Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

The 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medalist Bishwamitra was too strong for Kenzhe Muratul of Kazakhstan. the diminutive boxer from Manipur showed swift movement and technical prowess throughout the bout before securing an easy 5-0 win and confirming himself at least a bronze with a place in the semis.

In the middleweight quarter-final, Deepak (75kg) dominated the proceedings from the word go against Iraq’s Dhurgham Karim. He landed a flurry of punches on his opponent in the third round and, as a result, the referee had to stop the contest (RSC).

National champion Abhimanyu Loura (92kg) from Haryana thrashed Kyrgyzstan’s Tenibekov Sanjar in a one-sided affair. The lanky and strong Indian was declared as the winner with Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) in the second round of the bout.

In the women’s section, Preeti (57kg) won her bout and advanced into the semi-finals. She outperformed Mongolia's Tugsjargal Nomin, claiming victory by RSC verdict in the second round of the match.

On the other hand, Aditya Janghu (86kg) was the lone Indian to suffer defeat on the second day as he lost to Kazakhstan’s Temrlan Mukatayev in the quarter-final bout.

On the third day of the tournament, six Indian Junior boxers will be seen in action. Krish Pal (46kg), Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg), Preet Malik (63kg) and Bharat Joon (81+kg) will play their respective quarter-finals while Gaurav Saini (70kg) will fight in the semi-finals.

The gold medalists in the youth age group will receive prize money of USD 6,000 while silver and bronze medalists will claim USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 respectively. However, the junior champions will be awarded with USD 4,000, with USD 2,000 and 1,000 for silver and bronze medalists, respectively.

