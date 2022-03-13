Indian boxers win six gold medals at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

New Delhi, March 13, 2022

It rained gold for India as six junior boxers -- Vini, Yakshika, Vidhi, Nikita Chand, Shrushti Sathe, and Rudrika -- chalked out contrasting victories to claim titles at the Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

In the 50kg final, Vini started off well against Karina Tokubay of Kazakhstan and won the first round convincingly before her opponent made a strong comeback in the second round, which set the tone for a fierce final round that saw both the boxers exchange a lot of punches.

The diminutive Indian scored consistently to secure 5-0 verdict in her favour.

Yakshika (52kg) displayed courage and temperament against Uzbekistan’s Rakhima Bekniyazova to mount a comeback. The pugilist from Panipat conceded a lot of punches in the first round and trailed 0-5 but she came back strongly in the second round and counter-attacked brilliantly to level the scores in the second round. She continued her aggressive approach in the last round to complete the comeback and win 4-1.

Vidhi notched up a comfortable 5-0 win against Aya Suwindeh of Jordan in the 57kg featherweight final. The Indian boxer was in cruise control throughout the bout and forced the opponent to play on her terms.

Playing at a distance, Vidhi was picking her punches smartly and moved around swiftly throughout the bout, without giving any chance to the local girl.

Defending champion Nikita Chand (60kg) clinched the yellow metal by dominating her bout against Uldana Taubay of Kazakhstan from the beginning which forced the referee to stop the contest in the third round.

Shrushti Sathe (63kg) out-punched Nursulu Suienaly of Kazakhstan. The Indian was relentlessly landing accurate punches in the second round and as a result of that, the referee stopped the contest.

Rudrika (75kg) blanked Kazakhstan’s Shuglya Nalibay 5-0 in a one-sided contest.

Earlier today, Mahi (46kg) and Palak (48kg) lost unanimously to Jasmin Tokhirova and Zilolakhon Yufova of Uzbekistan in their respective bouts.

Supriya (54kg) lost against Uzbekistan’s Uzukjamol Yunusova as the referee stopped the contest in the second round.

In the 81 kg final, Khushi went down to Kazakhstan’s Kuralay Yeginbaikyzy 1-4. Nirjhara (+81kg) lost to Sobirakhon Shakhobidinova of Uzbekistan by RSC in the second round.

With 21 medals in junior and 18 in youth section, the Indian contingent has secured 39 medals at the continental tournament where both the age groups of men and women—youth and junior—are being played together.

During the last edition of the tournament held in Dubai in 2021, India had bagged 39 medals, including 14 gold.

