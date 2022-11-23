Four more boxers confirm medals, India’s medal tally climbs to 11 at Youth World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, November 23, 2022

Youth Asian champions Muskan, Tamanna and two other pugilists posted dominating victories to confirm medals by securing their spots in the Last-4 stage at the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Youth Asian Championships silver medallist Kirti (+81kg) and Devika Ghorpade (52kg) were the other two boxers to book their spots in the semifinals.

With addition of these four more medals, India’s total medal count has now climbed to 11.

Tamanna began the day for India on an aggressive note as she outperformed Japan’s Juni Tonegawa by unanimous decision in the women’s 50kg quarter-final. Devika also notched up an easy 5-0 win against the German boxer Asya Ari.

Muskan (75kg) and Kirti proved too strong for their respective opponents—Mongolia’s Zyeinyep Azimbai and Livia Botica of Romania—as they were declared winners by the Referee Stops the Contest verdict within the first three minutes of the bouts.

Meanwhile, Preeti Dahiya (57kg), Rhythm (+92) and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) made their exits after conceding losses in their respective quarter-final matches.

Eight Indian female boxers, including Muskan, Tamanna, Devika, Kirti, Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Ravina (63kg) and Lashu Yadav (70kg), will battle it out in the semi-finals.

Vanshaj (63.5kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Ashish (54kg) will lead India’s charge in the men’s semi-finals at the event,

