Four Indians in finals of Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament

New Delhi, April 6, 2022

Ashish Kumar, Monika, Govind Sahani and Varinder Singh put up dominating performances to enter the finals of the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Phuket on Wednesday.

Ashish, who won a gold medal in the last edition in the 75kg, lived up to the expectations and produced a flawless show to register an easy 5-0 win over Maikhel Roberrd Muskita of Indonesia in the men’s 81kg semi-final.

The 26-year-old Monika, who upstaged the two-time World Championships medallist Josie Gabuco in the previous round, also looked solid against her opponent Tran Thi Diem Kieu from Vietnam in the women’s 48kg Last-4 bout as she notched up an equally dominating win by unanimous decision without breaking a sweat.

On the other hand, Govind had to work hard against Vietnam’s Nguyen Linh Phung in the intensely-fought men’s 48kg Last-4 contest that saw a heavy exchange of punches but the Indian took charge of the match in time and tilted the result in his favour by a split 4-1 decision.

In the men’s 60kg semi-finals, Varinder Singh was given a walkover against Palestine’s Abdel Rahman Abunab.

Meanwhile, in the men’s quarter-finals bouts played earlier in the day, Amit Panghal emerged victorious while Rohit Mor (57kg) made his exit with a 0-5 loss to Thailand’s Rujakran Juntrong.

Panghal, the silver medalist of the 2019 World Championships, won comfortably against Thanakon Aonyaem of Thailand by a unanimous decision in the men’s 52kg contest.

Bhagyabati Kachari also made her way into the women’s 75kg semi-finals after outperforming another Thai opponent, Pornnipa Chutee, in a 5-0 win.

