Four Indians advance into semis, three suffer defeat at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships

New Delhi, August 24, 2021

Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshraj (64kg), Daksh Singh (67kg) and Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) chalked out facile victories to advance into the semi-finals, confirming their medals, on the fourth day of the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Vishvanath gave India a perfect start for the day as he outperformed Zholbborosov Amantur in the 48kg quarter-final and secured a dominating 5-0 win.

The Kyrgyz boxer Zholbborosov was no match for Vishvanath as the Indian, showing tactical brilliance and great power, dominated his opponent throughout the match.

Vanshaj also claimed an identical victory against Tajikistan’s Makhkamov Dovud while Jaydeep was declared as the winner with Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) in the second round against the local boy Eissa Mohammed Alkurdi.

Daksh quelled Kyrgyzstan’s Turdubaev Eldar's resistance to emerge 4-1 winner.

However, Victor Shaikhom Singh (54kg), Vijay Singh (57kg), and Rabichandra Singh (60kg) suffered defeats in their respective quarter-finals.

Among boys Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Ankush (66kg), and Bharat Joon (+81kg) will be seen in action while Muskan (46kg), Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) will fight in the girls’ category.

Having already secured themselves and the country medals, seven Indian junior pugilists, including four girls, will aim for a spot in the final as they will fight in the semi-finals on Day 5 of the prestigious continental event, in which both the age groups—junior and youth—are being played together for the first time.

NNN