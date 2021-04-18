Five Indian pugilists in quarter-finals of AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, April 18, 2021

Continuing with their victory run, five Indian pugilists moved into the quarter--finals of the AIBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland on Saturday.

Asian Junior Champion Biswamitra Chongtham led the charge as he thrashed Khosroshahi Parvizi 5-0 in the 49kg category.

The Indian dominated the proceedings against the Irish boxer and emerged easy winner.

Besides Biswamitra, Ankit Narwal, Uttar Pradesh boxer Vishal Gupta (91kg) and Sachin (56kg), who hails from Bhiwani, also made it to the last eight.

Asian Youth silver medalist Haryana’s Ankit defeated Polish boxer Oliwier Zamojski 4-1 in the 64kg category. However, Vishal and Sachin comfortably registered identical 5-0 victories against Croatia’s Borna Loncaric and Jose Valdez of Colombia, respectively.

In the women’s section, Gitika (48kg), who came into the match beating European Champion Diana Ermakova, notched up a flawless 5-0 triumph against Kazakhstani boxer Arailym Marat.

However, Nisha Gurjar (64kg) was the lone Indian who failed to progress on Day 5 as she suffered a 1-4 loss against Latvia’s Beatrise Rozentale in the pre-quarters.

The sixth day of the event, where India has fielded a strong 20-member team, will witness nine Indians in action.

Appearing in the quarter-finals, five women -- Poonam (57kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg), Khushi (81kg), Gitika (48kg) and Vinka (60kg) -- will look to make their way into semi-finals and assure country medals. While Akash Gorkha (60kg), Manish (75kg), Sumit (69kg), Vinit (81kg) will be be in action in the men’s pre-quarter-finals stage.

