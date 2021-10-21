Delhi’s Hemlata, Maharashtra’s Aarya dominate opening day of Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Hisar, October 21, 2021

Delhi’s Hemlata thrashed P S Mantasaha Kumari (Assam) 4-0 while Maharashtra’s Aarya Kulkarni outclassed Yape Bamang of Arunachal Pradesh 5-0 in the 50kg category as the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships got off to a blistering start here on Thursday.

Nimble-footed Hemlata gave Mantasaha no chance whatsoever as she connected her jabs to precision and won the contest on a unanimous basis at St Joseph’s International School in Hisar, Haryana.

Later it was a display of total domination from Kulkarni, evident from round one, and she did not let up till the final round to register an easy win.

Dominating the 50kg category on Day One were Goa’s Priti Chawan, who beat Monika Pandey of West Bengal by referee-stopping the contest (RSC) verdict, and Punjab’s Komal, who blanked Sonia Gauni of Uttarakhand 5-0.

It was the 52kg category that witnessed an edge-of-the-seat contest between Madhya Pradesh’s Anjali Sharma and Tamil Nadu’s V Vinodhini. Both boxers stood toe-to-toe throughout the fight, with Anjali just edging out Vinodhini 3-2 in the final verdict.

The gold and silver medalists of the championships will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp. The remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place right after the Nationals.

Over 320 pugilists from 36 States, Union Territories and Boards are taking part in the tournament being hosted in association with the Haryana Boxing Sangh.

