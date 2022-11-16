Deepak, Vanshaj record facile wins at Youth World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, November 16, 2022

Asian Youth medalists Deepak and Vanshaj chalked out impressive victories over their rivals to maintain India’s unbeaten run on the opening day of the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

These two victories came after Vishwanath Suresh opened India’s campaign on a winning note.

In his 75kg bout, Deepak pulverized his Albanian opponent Useid Nika in just over a minute as the referee stopped the contest and declared the Indian winner.

In the 63 kg bout, Vanshaj also began in similar fashion and was in complete control against Uzbekistan’s Boltaev Shavkatjon. With a dominating display throughout the contest, he registered a resounding 5-0 win.

Vanshaj and Deepak, both from Haryana, had clinched gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the Asian Youth Boxing Championships, held in Jordan earlier this year.

Lashu Yadav (70kg) and Pranjal Yadav (81kg) will play their round-of-16 matches against Poland’s Marta Czerwinska and Uzbekistan’s Oltinoy Sotimboeva, respectively, while Preeti Dahiya (57kg) will take on Colombia’s Claudia Daniela in the Round-of-32.

In the men’s section, Ashish will face Iran’s Nima Bayati in the round-of-32 whereas Harsh will be up against Hungary’s Levente Olah in the 60kg Round-of-64.

In the last edition of the championships, India had bagged 11 medals, including eight gold.

This year’s 25-member contingent consists of 13 men and 12 women pugilists.

NNN