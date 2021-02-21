Boxing: Vinka, Chanu win a gold each as Indian women pugilists put up impressive show

New Delhi, February 21, 2021

Vinka (60kg) and T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) clinched a gold each as Indian boxers continued their impressive run at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Earlier, Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) had secured the country's first gold in the on-going tournament.

Rohatak's Vinka blanked her opponent Kristina Kriper from Moldova 5-0 in the final.

In an all-Indian gold medal clash of 75kg category, Manipuri girl Sanamacha, showed aggressive intent from the word go and did not allow her opponent and teammate Raj Sahiba any chance to fight back before securing an easy 5-0 win. Raj Sahiba earned a silver medal.

Another silver for the day, in the women's category, came when Gitika went down fighting 1-4 against Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova in the 45-48kg final.

In the 57kg women's semi-final, Preeti lost to Montenegro's Bojana Gojkovic 1-4 and had to remain content with a bronze.

In the 64kg women's last-four match, Lucky Rana notched up a 3-0 win against Uzbekistan's Gulshoda Istamova. Lucky will play against Finland's Lia Pukkila in the final.

Apart from Lucky, two more Indian women boxers will be in contention for gold medals on the final day as Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) will play their final matches late in the night.

Chanu will face a challenge from Uzbekistan boxer Sabina Bobokulova while Arundhati will fight against Maryana Stoiko of Ukraine in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, Priyanshu Dabas (49kg) and Jugnoo bagged a bronze medal each as Indian men's team ended their campaign with two medals.

Both the boxers lost their respective semi-finals bout. While Priyanshu suffered a narrow 3-2 loss in the hard-fought match against Ishjonov Ibrokhim of Uzbekistan, Jugnoo lost to Ukraine's Vasyl Tkachuk 5-0 in the +91kg.

