Boxing: Vikas Krishan leads 6 boxers into semi-finals at Boxam International, India assured of 10 medals

New Delhi, March 5, 2021

Vikas Krishan Yadav (69kg) outpunched London Olympic Games bronze medalist Vicenzo Mangiacapre and led six Indian pugilists into the semi-finals on the third day of the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain on Friday.

With this, India is assured of 10 medals --six for men and four for women.

Vikas, the Commonwealth Games champion who has already secured a berth for his third Olympics in Tokyo, accounted for Italian Mangiacapre in a 3-2 split decision.

Apart from Vikas, five more Indian men boxers registered victories in their respective quarter-final bouts to assure India six medals in men's category at the 35th edition of the tournament.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Mohammed Husamuddin notched up a 5-0 win against Italy's Simone Spada in the 57kg .

World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik recorded a 4-1 win against Safiullin Zakir of Kazakhstan.

2019 Asian Championship silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Sumit Sangwan (81kg) also made their way into the semi-finals with 4-1 wins in their respective matches.

Ashish beat Italy's Remo Salvatti and Sumit won against Belgium’s Ziad El Mohor.

Satish Kumar, the first Indian boxer to qualify in +91kg at Olympics, outclassed Denmark’s Morten Givskov Nielson 5-0.

Meanwhile, World Championship silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) suffered defeats in their respective last-8 bouts.

Panghal lost to local favourite and European Games champion Gabriel Escobar 2-3. Sanjeet went down to Italy’s Matteo Girolamo 2-3.

In the women's category, Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom (51kg), Jasmine (57kg), Simranjit (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) are in the semi-finals.

