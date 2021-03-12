Boxing: Vijender Singh to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in "Battle on Ship" in Goa

New Delhi, March 12, 2021

Touted as the "Battle on Ship", Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh will take on Russian pugilist Artysh Lopsan in his much-awaited return to the ring on March 19.

The first-of-its-kind fight in India will be held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride ship in Goa.

Lopsan, 26, in his young career as a professional boxer has so far fought six bouts, winning four, including two knockouts, while registering one defeat and one draw.

Olympic medalist Vijender, on the other hand, is carrying a record of 12-0 that includes eight knockouts in his professional boxing career. The Indian defeated Ghana’s former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019.

Though Vijender will be the star attraction for the night, fans will also witness six other undercard fights bearing 12 top Indian boxers. The show will be held for three hours.

Talking to mediapersons here on Friday, Vijender exuded confidence. “It’s going to be a good fight. I was eagerly waiting for this for more than a year. I watched Lopsan’s videos and he’s a good fighter. But I’m ready to knock him out like I did my eight previous opponents."

"I am ready to finish the fight in the early rounds and it would be a spectacle to do it in front of my people in Goa,” he said.

On the other hand, Lopsan said he was looking forward to end Vijender’s unbeaten streak. “Vijender is a good fighter but I’m here to end his unbeaten streak. I’m ready and it’s going to be a great fight in Goa."

"What better way to end his streak than knocking him down in front of his audience. I’ve trained hard for this fight and I’m rearing to go,” he said.

The fight night begins with a bantamweight bout between Mohammed Shamim and Pralhad Panda, followed by Mathiyalagan Dhiravidamani versus Umesh Chavan in the super flyweight division. The third fight features Ramandeep Kaur against Rinky Inder Kishore in light flyweight category and the fourth fight is between Ashish Ahlawat and Dharmender Grewal (cruiserweight).

Sabari J is pitted against Amey Nitin in the lightweight category bout while Mahesh Digari will be up against Kuldeep Dhanda in super lightweight category. Seasoned Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat versus Sandeep Kumar (Super Welterweight) will be the co-main event for the night followed by Vijender’s much-awaited return to the ring.

Neerav Tomar, promoter, IOS Boxing Promotions, said, “It is going to be a big fight in Goa. Vijender has the experience and unbeaten streak while Lopsan also has a good record under his belt. I’m expecting a really good fight between the two and fans will be able to witness something incredible.”

The fight will be shown live on BookMyShow.com who are also the OTT partner for the event. Sony Network will telecast the show in the following week. It will also be for the first time in India that a fight sport superstar like Vijender will headline the OTT platforms on a pay per view at just Rs 99.

Following social distancing guidelines, the promoters have decided to fill just 50 percent of the tickets at the venue and only a limited 150 high-end tickets are available on sale.

