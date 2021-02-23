Boxing: Three Indians open campaign on winning note at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

New Delhi, February 23, 2021

Asian Championship silver medalist Deepak Kumar, Naveen Kumar and Jyoti Gulia put up dominating performances as they opened their campaign on a winning note on the opening day of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Deepak (52kg) was in complete control throughout the contest against Kazakhstan's Olzhas Bainiyazov and chalked out an impressive 5-0 win

In the 91 kg category, Naveen Kumar beat USA's Darius Fulghum 3-2. He will fight against France's Wilfried Florentin in the next round.

In the women's section, 2017 World Youth champion and 2019 national champion Jyoti Gulia came up with a solid display to record a 4-1 victory against Ukraine's Tetiana Kob in the 51kg category. Jyoti will face Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay in her next round later today.

Meanwhile, Sakshi (57kg), Shashi Chopra (60kg) and Lalita (69kg) suffered defeats in their respective opening round matches.

While Sakshi went down to USA's Andrea Medina 1-4, Chopra lost to Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira 0-5. Lalita also lost her bout 0-5 against Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova.

A 12-member Indian team (seven men and five women) is taking part in the tournament which will see participation of boxers from 30 countries including top boxing nations such as the USA, Ukraine, France and Russia.

