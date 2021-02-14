Boxing: Mary Kom, Amit to lead Indian challenge at Boxam meet in Spain

New Delhi, February 14, 2021

Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) and Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52 kg) will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Boxam International Boxing Tournament to be held in Castellon, Spain from March 1 to 7.

The 14-member Indian team includes eight men and six women.

While the Olympics-bound boxers and probables will battle it out at the Boxam meet, the rest of the 12 elite boxers (7 men and 5 women) will represent India at one of the oldest and prestigious tournaments, 72nd Strandja International Boxing Tournament, scheduled in Sofia, Bulgaria from February 21-28.

Mary Kom and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) are returning to the ring for the first time after the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year.

Mary Kom has recovered from dengue while Manish Kaushik has rehabilitated from an injury and are all ready for the competitions. It will also be the first tournament for the Asian Games gold medalist Vikas since returning from a pro boxing stint in the US.

The team for Boxam International tournament:

Men:

Amit Panghal (52kg), who had won gold in the recently-concluded Cologn World Cup, Hussam Uddin Mohammed (57 kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg ), Vikas Krishan Yadav (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sumit Sangwan (81 kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91 kg) .

Women:

Mary Kom (51kg), Jasmine, Manisha Moun (57kg) , Simranjit Kaur (60kg), who clinched gold at the Cologne World Cup in December, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg).

Team for Strandja International

Men:

Deepak (52 Kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57 Kg), Naveen Boora (69 Kg), Ankit Khatana (75 Kg), Sachin Kumar (81 Kg), Naveen Kumar (91 Kg) and Manjeet Sandhu (+91 Kg).

Women

Jyoti (51 Kg), Sakhsi (57 Kg), Shashi Chopra (60 Kg), Lalita (69 Kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75 Kg).

The boxers are currently in the national camp undergoing final preparations ahead of these crucial preparatory matches.

