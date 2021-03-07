Boxing: Manish Kaushik lone gold winner, 8 others fail in their summit clashes at Boxam International

New Delhi, March 7, 2021

Manish Kaushik was the only gold medal winner as eight other Indian pugilists failed to clear the final hurdle and settled for silver medals at the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

The 14-member (8 men and 6 women) Indian squad finished with ten medals -- one gold, eight silver and a bronze.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Kaushik, overcame Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan with a split 3-2 decision in the men’s 63kg summit bout.

However, the World Championship bronze medalist Vikas Krishan went down fighting 1-4 against local favourite Ndiaye Sissokho to settle for silver medal in the men’s 69kg.

Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Asian champion Pooja Rani lost to world championships bronze medalist USA’s Naomi Graham 0-5 in the 75kg final.

Young Jasmine, who was playing her maiden senior international tournament, showed great attacking display but couldn’t hold edge over 2019 European Champion Irma Testa of Italy and settle for a silver in the 57kg after going down 0-5 in the final.

The other five silver medals for the country were secured by Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (57), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumi Sangwan (81kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg).

Ashish had to withdraw from the final after he was tested positive for COVID-19 while the remaining four boxers also withdrew from the tournament as precautionary measure because of their proximity to boxers who have turned positive.

Earlier, Mary Kom settled for bronze after her semi-final exit.

